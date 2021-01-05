Brazil & China corn prices keep U.S. corn the cheapest globally available as corn futures surged 14% in second half of December, a move not seen in over 30 years, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Continued dry weather concerns in Argentina, a weaker dollar, and strength in soybeans and wheat were contributors to corn prices reaching their highest levels since summer 2019, said Stewart-Peterson. With the bean market decisively closing above the 13.00, it seems only logical to expect corn prices to move over 5.00.