Corn had support from Russia/Ukraine concerns and also from varying weather forecasts for Argentina. according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
USDA cut demand by 25 million bushels and added to ending stocks estimates that are now at 1.267 billion bushels. USDA cut ethanol demand and increased ending stocks for Corn by 25 million bushels. There had been fears of a cut to export demand and a larger increase in ending stocks estimates, but USDA chose to hold off on any export demand changes for now, according to Jack Scoville of Price Futurres Group.