Private exporters reported 204,000 metric tons of corn for delivery to China for the current marketing year. This sale brings the two-week running total to 2.75 million metric tons of corn, or 108.3 million bushels, according to Sean Lush of Walsh Trading.
Concerns are sifting about possible delays in corn plantings in the Northern Plains area. Prices drew support from expectations for reduced corn acres from that of The Ag outlook Forum and last year, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.