Argentina’s corn export limit could be raised from 30 million metric tons to 35 million tons depending on how the rest of its harvest goes, which is currently 44% complete, according to a source from their Ministry of Agriculture, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
Corn futures are trading 7 to 7 ¾ cents lower as we look ahead to the weekend, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. They settled mixed on Thursday, with July up 1 ¾ and other contracts out to July 2023 down 2 ¾ to 4 ¾ cents. Deferred contracts past that were higher.