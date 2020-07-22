Weekly ethanol production will be released this morning. This will be compared against last year’s 1.039 million barrel-per-day pace in the same week. The prior week’s run was 12.7% under last year. Traders note ethanol prices have fallen almost 30 cents per gallon since 7/10, Allendale said.
The recent rains cooled down the corn fields and gave the pollen and silk a chance to get wet, according to Dan Morgan of VBI Co. “We are in an important time in the grain market. There is a good chance that we could move the corn market up from here if we continue to stay dry and miss general rains,” he said.