Managed funds are thought to be selling contracts on Monday but are still long 370,000, Total Farm Marketing said. “The forecast for the next two weeks continues to be warm and dry to the west and cool and wet in the east,” they said. “This is raising concerns about possible planting delays.”
“Trade is expected to remain strong on the news of added ethanol and the outlook for more sales to China,” CHS Hedging said. Nearly 83 mln bushels of corn have been sold to China in the last two weeks with rumors of another 79 mln to come.