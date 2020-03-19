May corn finished up 10 ¼ cents at $3.45 ½, while July corn closed pu 9 ¼ cents at $3.51. Hightower says “stronger global risk sentiment provided many commodities, including corn, with underlying support.” Momentum studies remain bearish, but are now at oversold levels, says Hightower.
Until the market sees an extended recovery in the crude oil markets, it is difficult to expect ethanol demand to remain very strong. “Ethanol margins are widening very quickly across the country as profit margins for ethanol production have dropped almost instantaneously,” Stewart-Peterson says.