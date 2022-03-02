Corn futures are set to begin the day portion of the Wednesday session with 1 ¾- to 8-cent losses, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. May futures are back to break even with a 4 ½-cent gain so far, though overnight had retreated as much as 14 1/4 cents.
May closed up the 35 cent limit Monday and Tuesday amid fear of what a prolonged conflict in Ukraine would mean for a country responsible for roughly 17% of the world’s corn exports, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The two-day move drew the continuous chart within a short distance of the highs from last spring.