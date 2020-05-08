Corn prices were supported by the idea China would buy more U.S. corn. “Corn prices were higher on hopes of more Chinese buying of US corn and cold temperatures moving into the US Midwest over the weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Saturday and Sunday are expected to see the coldest, with possible dips down to freezing temperatures.”
“Corn futures edged higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services. “Corn futures have been supported by slow farmer selling, higher energy prices and hope that fact US and China may reopen trade talks will increase US export demand to China. Higher Crude oil and lower corn prices could allow for a slow reopening of some US ethanol plants.”