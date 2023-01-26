People are also reading…
“The corn market finished higher on the day led by strength in the nearby contracts while the deferred contracts were up a couple cents,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The March contract finished above its 200-day moving average of $6.7725. The Dec ’23 contract continues to tread water around the $5.90 mark.”
“Weekly EIA data had 1.012 mln barrels of ethanol production per day through the week that ended 1/27,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was a 4,000 bpd increase from the prior week and was a 5-wk high. Ethanol stocks were up by 1.5675 mln barrels compared to the prior week at 25.077 mln barrels.”