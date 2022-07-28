 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
There are worries the USDA may need to lower export sales on the balance sheets, which is keeping any potential corn rally in check, Total Farm Marketing said. However, with adverse weather conditions, short covering could come into the marketplace soon. “Strong closes and strength in competing markets are supportive to corn prices but most importantly is the perceptive view that yield could be challenged.”

Corn markets were “sharply higher” on the session, pushing the market to the highest point since July 18, The Hightower Report said. “The forecast for hot and dry weather for at least the first 10 days of August has traders nervous that corn yield could be negatively impacted.”

