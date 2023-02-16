People are also reading…
“Beneficial rains continued to push north thru northern growing regions of Argentina,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Rains this week across the northern half of the country have been better than expected and should help stabilize crop prospects. Once this rain event clears a cooler, drier pattern is expected for roughly 1 week before heat returns.”
It was a fairly quiet day for corn markets. “Corn closed slightly lower with little news to drive the market,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Weekly export sales: Corn net sales of 1,024,500 MT for 2022/2023 – down 12% from the previous week.”