More slippage was seen in corn futures yesterday, with trade down through the previous November low of $3.73/bu, said Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging. “Santa is putting more coal in his sack for the US corn farmer. But Brazil appears to be running short on corn now, with export basis levels there firming the past several weeks.”
Daniel Flynn, in his Corn and Ethanol Report for The Price Futures Group, said the signing of the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico is a bonus, but the trade war with China could escalate with more tariffs still on the table for Sunday.
Exports: The USDA reported the sale of 1.6 mln tonnes of corn for delivery to Mexico, with 1.074 set for delivery this marketing year and another 525,780 tonnes for the 2020/21 marketing year. There was also a sale of 110,744 tonnes of corn for delivery to unknown destinations.