“Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “CK traded back above Fridays high. Some of the buying was linked to word that China was going to grant waivers for US ag import goods after March 2. This in line with the agreement under the new Phase 1 trade deal.”
Analysts were watching export figures, all while trying to determine how much China will boost exports. “The Export Inspections report with data from the week ending Feb. 13 listed corn exports at 795,228 MT,” Barchart.com said. “The 31.307 mln bushels was 262,942 bushels more than last week’s shipments. The same week last year shipped 5.771 mln bushels more.”