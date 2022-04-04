The acreage report highlights were the consistent shift of high-priced corn acres to beans throughout the very productive I-states with each state seeing a 300,000-acre switch, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Minnesota saw the largest shift of 600,000 acres. December corn was the beneficiary of that switch and closed the week at the highest new crop price ($6.85 ¾) ever for April 1. “Look for December corn to continue higher to attract every acre it can,” he said.
Warm and dry central dry Brazil weather could stress its second corn crop, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. War in the Ukraine continues to add doubt to Ukraine 2022-23 exports.