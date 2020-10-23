Corn movement continues to disappoint across the country, according to Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. There appears to be a supply void as we near the export ramp up. “Ethanol coverage is lighter than needed which is raising some concern as we get closer to the holiday season. The common theme in the country is to sell the beans and store the corn so basis volatility is increasing,” he said.
“Corn has been an amazing market to watch for the last two months, and since it shows no signs of slowing down, it should be for a while longer,” said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.