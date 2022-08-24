People are also reading…
Corn markets were working through a bearish ethanol stocks report. “Corn had strong gains this morning, but found selling after hitting the 50% retracement level of its down move,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “A bearish ethanol stocks report didn’t help the bulls case any, but nearby prices did manage to close positive.”
“Corn futures have traded both sides of Tuesdays close,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lower Pro Farmer corn yields in IN and NE helped rally CZ to near 6.71. Some feel Pro Farmer tour could now find better corn yields in IL and IA.”