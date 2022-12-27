 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Export inspections last week were 856.6tmt, an increase of about 30tmt from the previous week. There were 81.9tmt additions to correct previous reports, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

Brazilian purchasers have been away from the national spot market of corn, working with the product in stock and waiting for better opportunities to buy the cereal, but Brazilian corn exports have been much higher than the volume shipped last year – there are more ships getting ready to set sail in the coming weeks.according to ADM Investor Services.

The corn market got of lift from a stronger wheat market and more export biz announced this morning. Gains were somewhat limited from talk of …

Corn markets are starting the day higher “after opening the night’s session lower,” CHS Hedging said. ‘The corn trend for March is sideways wi…

“Futures were quiet with a six-cent range on the day to finish around penny or two lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Marc…

“Corn futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of needed rains across the dry areas of Argentina and concern…

Patti Ulrich of CHS Hedging says corn is expected to remain lower on concerns about U.S. corn demand, while China is buying a considerable amo…

The Chinese corn market was 7-8 cents higher overnight with continued higher trade in the U.S. expected on a weaker U.S. dollar and South Amer…

While corn started the day a little higher, it is expected to remain lower on concerns about U.S. corn demand, Patti Uhrich CHS Hedging said t…

“Futures had a strong day getting support from a stronger wheat market and outside positive influence,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, sa…

“Weekly US corn export sales are estimated near 625-900 mt vs 959 last week,” ADM Investor Services said. A blizzard and cold temps could slow…

