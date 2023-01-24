People are also reading…
There is some irreversible yield loss to Argentina’s corn crop, so the next critical six weeks of weather will determine if the market has 150 million to 200 million bushels of extra corn, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
The U.S. and Mexico are far apart in regards to Mexico’s ban of U.S. GMO corn, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “I still think it’s very far fetched that Mexico is going to be able to cover its corn needs with non-GMO sources,” he said. “In any case, this stuff continues to swirl.”