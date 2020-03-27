Ethanol continues to dominate the headlines as some plants slow their grinds while other plants actually stop their grind, says CHS Hedging. “Ethanol storage capacity is filling as the consumer drives less. COVID 19 catches most of the blame but the process started in a price/production spat between Russia and Saudi Arabia.”
John Walsh with Walsh Trading notes USDA will most likely not make any changes to acreage estimates for 30-90 days. “This leaves the analysts with a say until then. The general thought is there are some switches. A rally in beans to 9.00 plus could add fuel to this fire,” he says.