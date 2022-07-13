Traders were watching the impact of inflation, forecasts and trade on corn markets.
“Corn reversed higher today on inflation news, hotter Western Corn Belt forecasts and rumors of China buying new crop,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “A growing dichotomy between hot/dry Western Corn Belt and wet/cooler Eastern Corn Belt extended forecasts is giving the market something to digest.”
Traders continued to digest the latest USDA numbers and look ahead at the long-range forecasts. “USDA increased U.S. 2022 corn crop due to higher acres,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “U.S. two to three week Midwest forecast is warm and dry. 65-70% Midwest has adequate topsoil moisture.”