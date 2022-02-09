 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn futures were firm overnight ahead of this morning’s release of the February USDA Supply/Demand report, Total Farm Marketing said today. Meanwhile, more normal weather in South America could help Brazil’s larger second crop, TFM said.

The weather forecast is still supportive so a neutral USDA report is likely to result in more active buying, The Hightower Report said today.

The ethanol report today is expected to show a reduction in production and build in stocks as the ethanol margins have turned negative, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.

