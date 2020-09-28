“Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some link this to liquidation of long corn and short soybean positions near month end, quarter end and USDA Sept. 30 stocks report. Most look for US corn harvest to be near 15-17% done. Cool temps and weekend rains is slowing harvest. Yield report vary widely depending upon August rainfall.”
“Corn prices opened lower but managed to claw their way back to positive territory,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Harvest has begun across parts of the US Midwest. Farmers are said to be reluctant sellers of corn with the newly harvested bushels heading for the farm bins for a later price rally.”