Corn futures dropped after the USDA lowered U.S. corn export 75 mln bushels. The USDA new corn export estimate is down 29% from last year versus a pace of 39%, but corn is starting to move up again, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.
The corn market traded slightly higher overnight in a 4-5 cent trading range.
“Gains were limited from lower exports and higher carryout as reported by the USDA yesterday,” said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. She expected “choppy trading” today despite a small bounce to the upside overnight.