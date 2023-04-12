People are also reading…
“May corn futures met resistance at their 200-day moving average of 6.57 3/4, while new crop settled down 3 3/4 cents,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Warm temps are melting snow fast in the Upper Midwest, with highs in the 80-90 degree range along the Minnesota-Iowa and South Dakota-Nebraska borders today.”
“Ethanol grind was lower last week at 96 mb,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Keep in mind last week was also a holiday week, so we would not read too much into the figure. The key will be if grind increases in the next two weeks. Higher energy prices should boost margins and keep demand steady to strong. Ethanol stocks held steady at 25.1 mln barrels reflecting good driving demand.”