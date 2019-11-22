Option expiration was the biggest focus of the day, according to Michaela White of CHS Hedging. "Harvest is estimated to be between 85% and 95% complete" when Monday's report comes out, she said, as corn continues to trade in narrow ranges.
"While overall news in the marketplace stayed relatively quiet today, the biggest movement in determining trade may have been Dec options expiring on Friday afternoon," Stewart-Peterson said. "The markets have a tendency to gravitate towards areas of large open interest."