Corn

Corn

“May and July corn futures traded up the daily limit,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Talk of lower Brazil supplies, increase US domestic demand and potential for Brazil to import US corn triggered new speculative buying and short covering. China has been buying new crop US corn. There is also talk that Brazil may need to buy US and Argentina corn.”

“USDA’s weekly Export Sales data showed 387,531 MT of old crop corn was sold during the week ending April 15,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was at the low end of estimates, and down 42% yr/yr. New crop corn sales came in below estimates with 29,502 MT sold. The top buyers for the week were Mexico and S. Korea.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures traded higher overnight and now sit atop their highest levels in nearly 8 years. “Nearby contracts again forged new highs,” Total…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Scott Shellady of CME Group calls it a “Great day for corn,” as prices surged above $6. Dryness in Brazil boosts US prices, along with a 30% b…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

There are weather worries for the newly planted corn crop in the U.S. helping drive prices, along with high demand and low supply, CHS Hedging…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Dry conditions continue to hit Brazilian second-crop corn hard, Total Farm Marketing said, while continued weather concerns in the U.S. are al…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn is at 8% planted as of yesterday’s report, but the forecast remains cold in many areas, John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. Corn sho…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets were up, but traders are looking ahead to Friday’s WASDE report. “Corn finished the day in positive territory, near the highs of …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Concerns over tightening supplies in the U.S. and China remain a source of bullish price momentum which was seen in upward price movement over…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

There is talk of the U.S. cash basis being strong this year with expectations for the upcoming March corn stocks report being bullish, ADM Inv…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Yesterday’s new high stands at $5.17 for the 2021 new crop contract. “Historically tight ending stocks and the farmers’ reluctance to plant in…

