“May and July corn futures traded up the daily limit,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Talk of lower Brazil supplies, increase US domestic demand and potential for Brazil to import US corn triggered new speculative buying and short covering. China has been buying new crop US corn. There is also talk that Brazil may need to buy US and Argentina corn.”
“USDA’s weekly Export Sales data showed 387,531 MT of old crop corn was sold during the week ending April 15,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was at the low end of estimates, and down 42% yr/yr. New crop corn sales came in below estimates with 29,502 MT sold. The top buyers for the week were Mexico and S. Korea.”