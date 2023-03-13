People are also reading…
May corn started the week higher but quickly moved defensive to close out Monday, CHS Hedging said. “The UN and Russia began talks today about renewing the Ukraine grain export agreement, which expires March 18th. Early reports are that Russia would consider only a 60 day extension of the deal, half the time of the last one.”
“Futures are still holding near their lowest level since mid to late summer,” Total Farm Marketing said. “A neutral export inspections figure and financial worries after the collapse of the Silicone Valley Bank on Friday had the trade nervous.”