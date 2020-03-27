Corn markets were down on concerns about ethanol and corn acreage this year. “Corn prices remained on the defensive from talk of reductions in corn-based ethanol, and big corn acreage expected this year with last year’s prevent plant acres possibly coming back into production,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Corn futures were unchanged for the week,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Uncertainty over South America shipping pace and increase US animal numbers offered support. Still prices remain on the defensive due to slow export pace, drop in US ethanol production and talk US farmers will increase supplies in 2020.”