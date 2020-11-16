“Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of higher demand for US corn exports and uncertain Ukraine and Argentina weather offered support. Talk of lower US corn carryout now has some feeling CZ21 also needs to trade higher to help increase US 2021 corn acres.”
“The corn market traded higher on decent demand, hopes there will be more Chinese corn purchases from the US at the expense of the shortfall in Ukraine’s corn crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support form spillover strength in the energy and equity markets. Gains were limited from improving conditions in Brazil and Argentina.”