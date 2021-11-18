 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Corn markets took strength from the wheat market and a softer U.S. dollar overnight, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Expect that higher trade to continue “on the coattails of the rally in the wheat market.”

The front-month December contract has not closed above $5.80 since early July, but has traded above that mark multiple times this month, Total Farm Marketing said. “This puts corn at a bit of a do or die crossroads from a technical standpoint,” they said. “Fundamentally, the outside markets are working against corn with lower energy markets and a higher dollar.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn was quiet overnight as the dollar continues to trade at higher levels, Total Farm Marketing said. “The short-term momentum in corn remain…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

China is still absent from the US market since spring, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are stuck near $5.74 as U.S. domestic ethanol markets are near season highs and processors are aggressive buyers to meet grind ne…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn prices in China have pushed to multi-month highs despite the advancing harvest after wet weather slowed crop collection just as record en…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Rumors swirl of China buying a half million mmt of corn from Ukraine last week, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

As U.S. harvest of a potentially record crop nears completion, parts of Ohio, Michigan and northern Indiana are delayed due to recent rains, s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market appear to have been lifted by a revival of export demand and by inflationary interest in many physical commodities, according …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Trade is expecting strong demand and decent harvest progress, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Harvest progress is expected to be 91-92% comple…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The battle between massive ethanol demand and ridiculous 2022 fertilizer prices will continue to help corn, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Tr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Something to watch: China has reported a fresh case of African Swine Fever, according to Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News