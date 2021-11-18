Corn markets took strength from the wheat market and a softer U.S. dollar overnight, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Expect that higher trade to continue “on the coattails of the rally in the wheat market.”
The front-month December contract has not closed above $5.80 since early July, but has traded above that mark multiple times this month, Total Farm Marketing said. “This puts corn at a bit of a do or die crossroads from a technical standpoint,” they said. “Fundamentally, the outside markets are working against corn with lower energy markets and a higher dollar.”