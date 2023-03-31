People are also reading…
Demand continues for corn as we go for a 13th consecutive session with a daily sales announcement, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. “However, traders are hesitant to push the market higher before we get the USDA report data,” he said.
December corn turns lower into acreage report, The Hightower Report said today. “Going into a critical USDA report, the market remains extremely overbought technically, and the December contract is showing signs of a short-term peak,” The Report said.