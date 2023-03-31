Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Corn markets “made a small gap lower,” but is continuing to trade near its highs overnight, CHS Hedging said. “Daily export sales announcement…

Corn

Another sale of old-crop corn to China helped the market early but gains could not be held ahead of the reports tomorrow, CHS Hedging said.

Corn

May’s contract reached a new high for the month of March, as trade estimates for the Quarterly Grain Stocks report is for a 9.2% decrease from…

Corn

Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging says May corn is retracing some of Friday’s gains as traders keep an eye out for more signs of Chinese demand. T…

Corn

Corn futures continue to make higher lows and higher highs this week, as the export sales to China keep coming, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.