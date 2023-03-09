People are also reading…
“The corn market had another day of lower trade with the nearby contracts feeling the pressure more than the deferred contracts,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “It appeared managed money came in and sold the market further lower as the May contracts continues to trend toward the $6 level.”
“The USDA reported an increase of 55.6 mb of corn export sales for 22/23 and an increase of 4.5 mb for 23/24,” Total Farm Marketing said. “And yesterday’s USDA estimate of the Argentina corn crop at 40 mmt was lower than last month. However, the Rosario Exchange is below even that number, with an estimate of 35 mmt.”