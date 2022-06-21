China corn imports from the month of May from the United States reached 1.9 million tons, which was up slightly from a year ago, according to The Hightower Report.
Domestic basis remains firm as end users continue to try to add to inventory at a time U.S. farmers are unwilling sellers, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The key is the impact dry weather will have on final yields and if funds buy corn against strong seasonal tendencies for corn prices to make tops in late June and early July.