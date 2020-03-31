“USDA estimate of US 2020 corn planted acres was bearish,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA estimated the acres near a record 97.0 mln versus 94.3 expected and 89.7 last year. While some feel 1 mln acres of corn could be switched to soybean due to recent drop in corn prices. That could add 200-300 mln bu. to the markets expected 2020 crop.
“Corn prices were lower early in the session,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The kicker for the corn market was when the USDA released their 2020 corn acreage figure. That was a biggie that dropped Dec corn to a new contract low of $3.53 ¼. Prices bounced slightly from a much smaller than expected March 1 stocks figure.”