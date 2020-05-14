Corn was lower as favorable weather conditions are leading the market to start pricing in a possible record large crop in the U.S., Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “The ethanol industry appears to be stirring again as folks begin driving around, picking up demand for gasoline,” she said. “It may take some time yet to get back to where we were prior to Coronavirus.
Corn hasn’t had the follow-through Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures hoped for, “dampening things in the near term,” he said on RFD-TV today. “it’s been a slow grind sideways,” he said, saying he is confident prices can get to $3.20 which might spark some short-covering.