Corn

Export inspections are “fantastic,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said, as both the corn and soybean market outpace last year’s levels. “The one to watch is corn, I expect we have not seen highs yet especially given the slow pace of Safrina corn planting and dry forecast in Argentina.”

“Talk of inflation in commodities is also fueling money flow into the corn market,” Total Farm Marketing said. They noted that there is drying expected to continue across most of Argentina, which is also adding to corn support.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Much of the attention of traders will move to the May contract for corn, as March options expire, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. He s…

Corn futures closed slightly higher on the day amid talk of warmer temperatures next week that could improve grain flow and logistics, accordi…

Technically, corn futures have seen a slowdown in upward momentum which could reinforce a downward corrections if prices continue to stall, sa…

Expect higher trade early today, CHS Hedging said, but acreage numbers will influence the markets today. Expectations are for more than 90 mln…

The corn market took off and was supported by the upward move of the wheat market, according to CHS Hedging.

  • Updated

Some U.S. ethanol plants may reduce production because of temperatures, and this not because they can’t run, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Gra…

Corn futures were up a nickel overnight while maintaining a technically charged trade overnight along a prolonged up trend, said Matthew Strel…

