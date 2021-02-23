Export inspections are “fantastic,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said, as both the corn and soybean market outpace last year’s levels. “The one to watch is corn, I expect we have not seen highs yet especially given the slow pace of Safrina corn planting and dry forecast in Argentina.”
“Talk of inflation in commodities is also fueling money flow into the corn market,” Total Farm Marketing said. They noted that there is drying expected to continue across most of Argentina, which is also adding to corn support.