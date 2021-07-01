“Futures had a mostly weaker close with only Sept and Dec posting some sort of gains,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The weaker trend to the day may have been spurred by poor export sales, but also a small correction from the big move yesterday. With the report out of the way, attention will turn to the weather in the coming weeks as we enter pollination.”
“Weekly US corn export sales were only 600 thousand bushels,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Total commit is near 2,738 mln bu. vs 1,666 last year. Goal is 2,850 vs 1,778 last year. Range of analyst guesses for final exports is 2,900 to 3,025. This suggest US 2020/21 carryout between 850 and 1,007 vs 1,107. US 2021 corn acres are now est near 92.7.”