Despite the mixed and weaker wheat markets, corn futures trade stronger this morning in a relatively quiet night session, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange in Argentina reported that it expects farmers to plant 7.3 million hectares of corn, up from the previous estimate of 7.1 million.

Fund managers remain net long corn in hopes of higher demand lowering the U.S. 2021 and 2022 corn carryout, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. That number will be released in next Thursday’s monthly WASDE report. Meanwhile, strong U.S. domestic corn basis due to favorable ethanol margins and slow farmer selling is helping the basis and spreads.

