Corn

Corn pushed up to levels not seen since 2013, with strong demand providing support. “Corn futures soared higher, with May nearly hitting $6/bu at its highest since July 2013,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Basis levels are implying big demand for immediate supplies.”

“CK and CZ made new highs on a combination of new fund buying and end user buying,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Fact open interest increased Tuesday suggested new longs. Cold US Midwest weather could slow US corn planting and early germination of the crop that is already planted.”

