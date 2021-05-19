 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

China is continuing to “splurge” on the new crop corn, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Estimates for what China brings in next year are already climbing,” he said. “Corn futures have broken here, but not in Asia. I look for July corn to bounce and trade back toward 7 as delivery approaches.”

Corn futures are staying rangebound in the overnight trade, Total Farm Marketing said. “Widespread moisture across the country is likely to lean on prices and prevent rally attempts mid-week,” they said. “Nearby July corn is fractionally higher, supported by tight supply scenarios and strong basis.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Traders began the week processing the planting pace and a wet forecast. “A quick planting pace and a warm/wet forecast pressured new crop futu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Demand for corn still very strong with Brazil’s and China’s corn still priced high, reports Total Farm Marketing. Meanwhile, ethanol margins i…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Brazil corn is still a big problem for the World Grain Market to solve, but with better U.S. weather the situation looks less dire than it did…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Most still feel final Brazil corn crop could drop below 90 mmt, which should increase export demand,” ADM Investor Services said. Corn prices…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn went limit down today in the Jul contract amid heavy selling. Estimated fund selling saw nearly 50,000 contracts sold, Pattie Uhrich of C…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures rebounded overnight from several down-days of trading, said Total Farm Marketing. “Arguably, corn prices had become technically o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn prices were lower overnight after weakness from yesterday’s WASDE report, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. Expect more of the same today…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn prices are rebounding from yesterday’s sharp losses where they were seen hitting a two-week low, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging. “Corn …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets were sharply down to begin the week. “US corn futures took a good trashing today,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn ending stocks was “neutral” at 1.257 bln bushels for the current marketing year, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. The increase weighed …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News