China is continuing to “splurge” on the new crop corn, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Estimates for what China brings in next year are already climbing,” he said. “Corn futures have broken here, but not in Asia. I look for July corn to bounce and trade back toward 7 as delivery approaches.”
Corn futures are staying rangebound in the overnight trade, Total Farm Marketing said. “Widespread moisture across the country is likely to lean on prices and prevent rally attempts mid-week,” they said. “Nearby July corn is fractionally higher, supported by tight supply scenarios and strong basis.”