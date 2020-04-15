The trend remains down for corn and the market continues to be bearish. It will take some major changes in supply and demand to change that, the Hightower Report said.
Stewart-Peterson noted corn finished softer yesterday, “extending recent weakness on the heels of weaker energy prices.”
The trend continues. Today’s corn futures action started off fractionally lower following corn futures going down by 3 1/4 to 5 1/2 cents in the front months on Tuesday, said Brugler Marketing. The outlook from Jim Warren of CHS Hedging is for a new May contract low this overnight.