William Moore of the Price Futures Group said that South America weather has weighed on the corn market, but support is being found in challenging weather in Europe. "However given the mkt is hovering just over 10 year lows, this doesn’t seem the place to press," he said.
"There are concerns about this weekend's snowstorm across the U.S. midwest," Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. There is a lot of corn still in the fields that still needs to be harvested and there are thoughts it may stay in the field until Spring.