The strong rally in the soybean market has led to ideas that U.S. producers will plant more soybeans at the expense of corn in the spring, according to The Hightower Report. The USDA attache is projecting China's corn imports to be 22 million metric tons versus the current USDA estimate of 13 million. If China were to buy 75% of this additional corn from the U.S., it would add another 266 million bushels to total U.S. corn exports. If so, U.S. ending stocks drop to just 1.436 billion bushels.
The incoming Biden administration has been all over the place regarding national shutdowns, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. But there have been more targeted shutdowns by state and local governments. “It could be a bad thing for ethanol. You wouldn’t know it by the corn market,” he said.