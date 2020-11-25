“Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Continued liquidation of December open interest before the holiday, first notice and month end offered resistance. Lower U.S. equity trade may have also offered resistance. Managed funds were sellers of 5,000 corn.”
“The corn market traded lower on technical and fund selling ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday and extended weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Funds liquidation ahead of FND for December futures was noted. Underlying support remains from ongoing crop concerns in Brazil and Argentina.”