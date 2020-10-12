“Corn prices followed the soybean market lower on favorable harvest weather conditions,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There were no inspections numbers out this morning, or crop progress number this afternoon. The corn harvest is on big time and the moisture levels are mostly below 15%.”
“Corn traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Fact USDA was closed today due to holiday limited new news for the bulls. Most look for US corn harvest to be near 45-50 pct done. CZ had an inside day and erased all of Fridays USDA report gains. Tighter US 2020/21 supply and demand outlook and uncertain Argentina weather could still offer support.”