“Corn futures managed to ended higher led by the CN,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of higher US 2020/21 corn demand offered support. US official Census Sep-April corn exports are running 150 mln bu. above inspections to date. This could suggest USDA could increase US 2020/21 export demand tomorrow.”
Analysts are also watching trends in ethanol production. “Ethanol production averaged 1.067 mln barrels per day during the week ending June 4,” Barchart.com said. “That was up 33,000 bpd week to week. The weekly EIA data also showed stocks rose 372,000 barrels to 19.96 mln.”