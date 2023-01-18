People are also reading…
Traders may need to see much better rain for the Argentina crop for the rest of the month or buyers may stay active, The Hightower Report said today.
Corn futures were marginally higher overnight after good gains on Tuesday. Internationally, Ukraine prices are $1 below US. Brazil is looking at a record crop but is out of the market until June. And, traders are trying to put value on lower Argentina crop, even though it is raining in Argentina today, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.