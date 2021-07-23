 Skip to main content
Corn

Technically, corn prices have posted modest gains this week while generally trading rangebound, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. “This is an indication that most, if not all of the market factors are priced into current price levels,” he said. “Moving averages, both short term and long term lines are converging during a key development stage for this year’s U.S. crop.”

BAGE estimated that 72% of Argentina’s corn crop has been harvested and that production will be 48mmt. USDA is currently estimating 48.5mmt.

China’s ag ministry is set to sell a token amount of imported Ukrainian corn from state reserves via auction, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

