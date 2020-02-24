Corn is lower overnight, Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said. The markets have broken out of their recent ranges, hitting its lowest points since mid-December, she said, and that lower trade is expected to continue today as coronavirus fears are driving the market.
After a “bearish” Ag Outlook Conference, The Hightower Report said any bulls in corn “will need help from weather to turn the trend.” They said that the current status of the market, hitting those December lows, makes it a short-term bearish technical picture.